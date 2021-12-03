© 2021 WMOT
News

Florida Pastor found dead in Murfreesboro parking garage

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 3, 2021 at 6:49 AM CST
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Police said Thursday a Florida Pastor on trial in Murfreesboro for sex crimes was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Murfreesboro Police said 66-year old David Rowan was found dead in his car just before noon on the 2nd floor of a Rutherford County Parking garage.

Rowan was awaiting a jury’s verdict Thursday following his trial for sex crimes committed against two teenage girls in 2014. Authorities say Rowan had been invited to preach at a local church when the crimes took place.

Police say no foul play is suspected in Rowan’s death but their investigation continues.

