Florida Pastor found dead in Murfreesboro parking garage

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Police said Thursday a Florida Pastor on trial in Murfreesboro for sex crimes was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Murfreesboro Police said 66-year old David Rowan was found dead in his car just before noon on the 2nd floor of a Rutherford County Parking garage.

Rowan was awaiting a jury’s verdict Thursday following his trial for sex crimes committed against two teenage girls in 2014. Authorities say Rowan had been invited to preach at a local church when the crimes took place.

Police say no foul play is suspected in Rowan’s death but their investigation continues.