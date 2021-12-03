© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 17

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 3, 2021 at 5:31 AM CST
191001_bill_and_maria_lee.jpg
billlee.com
/
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has granted clemency for the first time since taking office to 17 people.

Among those granted clemency include a man who was freed in 2019 after spending 12 years in prison for a killing he has long argued he didn’t commit.

Lee exonerated Adam Braseel, who was charged in the 2006 bludgeoning of Malcolm Burrows despite no physical evidence tying him to the scene and sentenced to life in prison.

Along with the exoneration, Lee fully pardoned 13 people and commuted the sentences of three others.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne