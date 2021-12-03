© 2021 WMOT
News

US appeals court to rehear Tennessee abortion ban argument

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 3, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has signaled it might be willing to let another restrictive abortion ban take effect, this one in Tennessee.

Earlier this year, a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted a Tennessee law banning abortion once cardiac activity is detected in an embryo — at around six weeks.

But late Wednesday, the appeals court said it would vacate that ruling and schedule a rehearing before the full court.

The move marked another rapid turn in ongoing court battles over abortion access. It came just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court concluded historic arguments over abortion.

Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
