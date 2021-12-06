© 2021 WMOT
News

Federal Judge: 'Tennessee officials continue to flout the Constitution’s guarantees'

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published December 6, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has harsh words for Tennessee officials who continue to enforce retroactive punishments against sex offenders, some of whom committed their offenses decades before the state’s sex offender law took effect.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger wrote in a Friday order that “Tennessee officials continue to flout the Constitution’s guarantees.”

She was referring to the Ex Post Facto Clause, which bans increasing the punishment for a crime that was committed previously.

Trauger ordered the state to remove eight men from Tennessee's sex offender registry and stop subjecting them to restrictions on where they can live and work, among other things.

Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
