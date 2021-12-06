Federal Judge: 'Tennessee officials continue to flout the Constitution’s guarantees'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has harsh words for Tennessee officials who continue to enforce retroactive punishments against sex offenders, some of whom committed their offenses decades before the state’s sex offender law took effect.

U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger wrote in a Friday order that “Tennessee officials continue to flout the Constitution’s guarantees.”

She was referring to the Ex Post Facto Clause, which bans increasing the punishment for a crime that was committed previously.

Trauger ordered the state to remove eight men from Tennessee's sex offender registry and stop subjecting them to restrictions on where they can live and work, among other things.