Nearly a year after COVID-19 vaccinations began, just half of Tenn. residents fully inoculated

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee will this week finally pass the 50 percent mark for the number of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, 49.9 percent of vaccine eligible Tennesseans had received their doses. Compare that to Vermont where 74 percent of all vaccine eligible residents have been fully inoculated.

Tennessee currently has the 5th lowest vaccination rate in the nation.

The state reaches the vaccination half way mark at a moment when a fifth pandemic wave appears to be getting underway. New infection counts, hospitalizations and deaths have all begun to rise again in recent weeks.