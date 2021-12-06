© 2021 WMOT
News

Nearly a year after COVID-19 vaccinations began, just half of Tenn. residents fully inoculated

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 6, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee will this week finally pass the 50 percent mark for the number of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, 49.9 percent of vaccine eligible Tennesseans had received their doses. Compare that to Vermont where 74 percent of all vaccine eligible residents have been fully inoculated.

Tennessee currently has the 5th lowest vaccination rate in the nation.

The state reaches the vaccination half way mark at a moment when a fifth pandemic wave appears to be getting underway. New infection counts, hospitalizations and deaths have all begun to rise again in recent weeks.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne