Tenn. COVID-19 deaths up 229 percent last week, still below 2020 record highs

(Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 deaths spiked sharply higher this past week across Tennessee, according the state health records.

Virus related fatalities jumped a whopping 229 percent during the seven day period that ended on Saturday.

COVID-19 deaths had been falling steadily since late September. Two weeks ago 139 fatalities were recorded statewide. But this past week new deaths more than tripled to 458 fatalities.

That’s still below the record set this past December when more than 600 Tennesseans died in a single week.

As of Tuesday, 17,487 state residents have died since the pandemic began 21 months ago.

New case counts, active cases and hospitalizations have all turned higher in recent weeks.