Additional Tenn. Guard troops headed to southern border early in 2022

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 8, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced plans to deploy an additional 50 Tennessee guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border early next year.

In a press release, Lee said the action comes in response to increased cross-border drug trafficking.

He cites federal data to say drug seizures at the border are on the rise. But the Tennessean notes the data he cites actually shows a 24 percent drop in total drug seizures at the southern border.

Tennessee troops were not deployed at federal request. Lee joined other Republican governors in sending the troops south.

The Gov. deployed some 300 Tennessee guard members to Texas late last year, and visited the troops there in July.

