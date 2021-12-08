© 2021 WMOT
News

Monday's storms spawned 5 weak tornados across Middle Tennessee

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST
NWS-Nashville
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service Office in Nashville now says Monday’s storms spawned five tornados across Middle Tennessee.

Two touched down in Lawrence and Coffee counties south of Nashville. Three touched down in Trousdale, Picket and Overton Counties up on the Cumberland Plateau.

Following on-site surveys Tuesday by Weather Service meteorologists, four of the twisters have been classified as weak EF0 with top sustained winds of 85 miles an hour. The Coffee County twister was classified as EF1 with top sustained winds of 110 miles per hour.

Reported damage across the region was light and consisted largely of uprooted trees, downed power lines, and battered outbuildings. No deaths or injuries were reported.

The Weather Service says Middle Tennessee could see additional severe storms on Friday.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne