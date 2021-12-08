Monday's storms spawned 5 weak tornados across Middle Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service Office in Nashville now says Monday’s storms spawned five tornados across Middle Tennessee.

Two touched down in Lawrence and Coffee counties south of Nashville. Three touched down in Trousdale, Picket and Overton Counties up on the Cumberland Plateau.

Following on-site surveys Tuesday by Weather Service meteorologists, four of the twisters have been classified as weak EF0 with top sustained winds of 85 miles an hour. The Coffee County twister was classified as EF1 with top sustained winds of 110 miles per hour.

Reported damage across the region was light and consisted largely of uprooted trees, downed power lines, and battered outbuildings. No deaths or injuries were reported.

The Weather Service says Middle Tennessee could see additional severe storms on Friday.