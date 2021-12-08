Statue of Confederate Gen. Forrest removed in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WMOT) — A controversial Confederate statue that stood for years along Interstate 65 near the Davidson-Williamson County line has been removed.

The 25-foot statue of early Ku Klux Klan leader and former Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest was erected on private property alongside the interstate more than two decades ago. Its removal comes just over a year after the death of property owner Bill Dorris.

Nashville State Sen. Heidi Campbell tried unsuccessfully to get the statue taken down. She was excited to see it dismantled.

WKRN quotes Lee Millar with a mid-state chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans saying he thinks it’s “disgusting that any statue is destroyed.”