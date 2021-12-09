Nashville Mayor Cooper releases proposals for 2nd Ave. reconstruction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Wednesday unveiled his administration’s vision for restoring the city’s bomb damaged 2nd Ave.

Architects' artwork of the plan shows wider sidewalks, lots of greenery, sidewalk cafes, building-sized murals, and limited on-street parking.

Metro Council earlier this week authorized $20 million to push 2nd Avenue’s reconstruction along.

On Christmas Day 2020, Metro resident Anthony Warner parked his bomb laden RV on 2nd Ave. and set off an explosion that resulted in his death, three injuries and widespread damage to several city blocks.