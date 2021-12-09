© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nashville Mayor Cooper releases proposals for 2nd Ave. reconstruction

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST
211209 2nd ave plan artists rendering.jpg
nashville.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Wednesday unveiled his administration’s vision for restoring the city’s bomb damaged 2nd Ave.

Architects' artwork of the plan shows wider sidewalks, lots of greenery, sidewalk cafes, building-sized murals, and limited on-street parking.

Metro Council earlier this week authorized $20 million to push 2nd Avenue’s reconstruction along.

On Christmas Day 2020, Metro resident Anthony Warner parked his bomb laden RV on 2nd Ave. and set off an explosion that resulted in his death, three injuries and widespread damage to several city blocks.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne