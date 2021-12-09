Republican lawmakers seek further restrictions on how Tennessee fights COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Tennessee GOP lawmakers sought this week to place further limits on COVID-19 health safety measures.

The state General Assembly convenes for the 2022 legislative session in early January. In anticipation, Republican House members have begun filing for consideration still more that would severely restrict pandemic health protocols.

A bill proposed by Franklin Republican Brandon Ogles would make it a felony to punish a worker who resisted a vaccine mandate.

Another measure by Mt. Juliet GOP Rep. Susan Lynn would prohibit vaccine mandates for anyone who has already had COVID-19.

A third bill by Chapel Hill Republican Todd Warner would place outright bans on a long list of pandemic safety measures, including mask and vaccine mandates, travel and assembly restrictions, or loss of services for those refusing to observe health restrictions.

These latest legislative proposals follow sweeping restrictions placed on the state's COVID-19 response earlier this year during the spring 2021 regular General Assembly session, and during a special legislative session held last month.