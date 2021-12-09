© 2021 WMOT
GOP pressure pushes Tenn medical board COVID-19 misinformation policy offline

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 9, 2021 at 7:55 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s medical licensing board has voted to remove from its website its stated policy against the spread of coronavirus misinformation by doctors.

Tuesday's vote came amid pressure from a Republican state lawmaker and a new law imposing sprawling virus-related restrictions.

The move by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners stirred some confusion because the policy itself remains in place.

The statement was approved in September and says physicians risk disciplinary actions for providing COVID-19 misinformation. It drew backlash from Republican Rep. John Ragan.

A new state law says any disciplinary process by a health board related to dispensing or prescribing medication for COVID-19 must go through a legislative rulemaking process.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
