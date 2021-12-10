Legacy Sports to develop $350M sports, entertainment complex in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Murfreesboro officials on Thursday announced that Legacy Sports Tennessee will develop a $350 million multiuse sports and entertainment facility.

According to a news release from the city, the complex, about 260-plus acres, is expected to open in 2024 and will include indoor and outdoor facilities, a 6,000-seat area, an outdoor amphitheater and performance fitness and wellness center. The venue is also expected to offer retail and dining options and gaming centers.

The Murfreesboro Daily News Journal reports that the venue will create an estimated 1,000 jobs. The venue is expected to be one of the largest in the area.

Legacy Sports USA helped develop the Bell Bank Park in Phoenix, Arizona — a 320-acre sports and entertainment complex set to open in early 2022.