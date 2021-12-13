Commercial Appeal: First Tennessee omicron variant cases confirmed in Metro Memphis

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s first confirmed cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend in Metro Memphis.

The Shelby County Board of Health said the variant was detected in two patients there on Saturday. No further details were provided.

Researchers have not yet had time to learn exactly how dangerous omicron might be, but early indications are that it’s considerably more contagious than previous variants.

The Commercial Appeal quotes Memphis Health Department Director Michelle Taylor saying what is known is that current COVID-19 vaccines “slow transmission of the virus and prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death."