Judge keeps Tennessee limits on school mask mandates blocked

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 13, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge is keeping a Tennessee law blocked from sharply restricting the ability of public schools to require masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying the new law “offers no protection to students, let alone those that are disabled.”

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw comes in a lawsuit brought on behalf of eight students ages seven to 14 who have disabilities. His ruling also blocks the law’s provision that says local health and school officials can’t make their own coronavirus quarantining decisions.

Shortly after the law passed last month, the Nashville-based judge quickly blocked the school mask limits for the plaintiffs from three counties in each federal court district in Tennessee.

