NWS-Nashville: 7 twisters confirmed in Mid-Tenn, more surveys Monday

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 13, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The Weather Service Office in Nashville will have teams out surveying tornado damage again Monday.

So far the Nashville Office has confirmed seven tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee.

Only one has been reported at this point in Davidson County. An EF1 twister with sustained winds of 105 miles per hour touched down briefly at the northeast corner of Percy Priest Lake.

The tornado then moved northeast into Wilson County doing damage that ranged from minor to severe to homes and businesses.

Tornados have also been confirmed in Cheatham, Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys and Stewart counties.

Tennessee Emergency Management says four Tennesseans died in the storms. Two people died in Lake County, one in Obion County and one in Metro Memphis.

