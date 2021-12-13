Titans dominate Jags 20-0, get 1st home shutout since 2000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It took the Tennessee Titans a month to find themselves. This version looks pretty comfortable atop the AFC South.

After two turnover-filled debacles and a bye week, the Titans ended up on the other side of a turnover-fest and got back in the win column Sunday. It surely helped that they faced woeful Jacksonville and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The opportunistic Titans took advantage of four interceptions to beat the Jaguars 20-0 and record their first home shutout in more than two decades.

Lawrence hadn’t thrown three or more interceptions in a game since his NFL debut.