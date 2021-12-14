© 2021 WMOT
EXPLAINER: Was Tennessee-Kentucky tornado outbreak related to climate change?

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 14, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST
Tornado image taken from the NOAA research archive.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unusually warm temperatures and a storm system moving east linked to the La Nina weather pattern helped create the conditions necessary for the monstrous tornadoes and severe weather that tore through parts of the Midwest and South.

Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of.

Scientists say figuring out how climate change is affecting the frequency of tornadoes is complicated and their understanding is still evolving.

Still, they say the atmospheric conditions that give rise to such outbreaks — including rising temperatures, moisture, and wind shear — are intensifying as the planet warms.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
