© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee seeks federal aid to dig out from devastating tornado damage

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 14, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST
211214 thp damage west tennessee.jpg
THP
/
West Tennesse storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — While Kentucky took the worst damage from a deadly tornado-producing storm system that slammed the region overnight Friday, Tennessee saw its share of destruction as well.

At least eleven tornadoes struck the Volunteer State, killing four people as they ripped through several West and Middle Tennessee towns.

On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties, seeking help with debris removal and emergency protective measures.

One of the hardest hit towns was Dresden, where the city hall, police department and fire department were all destroyed but no one was killed.

Obion and Shelby counties each had one storm death while Lake County had two.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne