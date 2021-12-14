Tennessee seeks federal aid to dig out from devastating tornado damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — While Kentucky took the worst damage from a deadly tornado-producing storm system that slammed the region overnight Friday, Tennessee saw its share of destruction as well.

At least eleven tornadoes struck the Volunteer State, killing four people as they ripped through several West and Middle Tennessee towns.

On Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee requested federal emergency assistance for nine counties, seeking help with debris removal and emergency protective measures.

One of the hardest hit towns was Dresden, where the city hall, police department and fire department were all destroyed but no one was killed.

Obion and Shelby counties each had one storm death while Lake County had two.