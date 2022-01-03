MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise across Tennessee.

As of Monday morning there were 1079 virus positive state residents under hospital care.

Tennessee hospitalizations marked a low point on Nov. 14 at 659 patients. In the 52 days since, the number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased 168 percent.

However, the number of hospitalizations is still less than half the all-time high reached in early September when more than 3800 patients were under hospital care.

This latest surge also appears to be resulting in fewer patients placed in ICUs or on a respirator.

Between November and December, new COVID-19 infections more than doubled statewide and virus related deaths quadrupled.