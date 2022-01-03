© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Latest COVID-19 surge impacting spring semester plans at Middle Tennessee universities

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 3, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST
220103 tsu happy new year banner.jpg
tnstate.edu
/

(Mike Osborne) — At least three mid-state universities have reacted to the spike in new COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths by altering their schedules for the Spring Semester.

Vanderbilt University and Tennessee State University have announced plans to delay the start of classes this month by one week.

Belmont University says it will return to remote learning.

Between November and December, new COVID-19 infections statewide more than doubled and virus related deaths quadrupled.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne