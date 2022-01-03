Latest COVID-19 surge impacting spring semester plans at Middle Tennessee universities

(Mike Osborne) — At least three mid-state universities have reacted to the spike in new COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths by altering their schedules for the Spring Semester.

Vanderbilt University and Tennessee State University have announced plans to delay the start of classes this month by one week.

Belmont University says it will return to remote learning.

Between November and December, new COVID-19 infections statewide more than doubled and virus related deaths quadrupled.