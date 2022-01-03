© 2022 WMOT
One year on, just 2 Tennesseans sentenced for participating in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 3, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST
220103 jan 6 committee riot video still image.jpg
U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack
/
Video provided by the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack shows the riot in progress.

(WMOT/AP) — Just two Tennesseans have so far been sentenced as the first anniversary of the January 6 riots in the U.S. Capitol approaches.

The Capitol was under siege by supporters of former President Trump for several hours on Jan. 6, 2021. To date, a total of 17 Tennessee residents have been arrested in connection with the riot.

Jesse Griffith of Nashville and Eric Torrens of Gallatin were sentenced in late October.

Griffith and Torrens received relatively light sentences compared to many other rioters. Both were sentenced to 36 months probation and house arrest.

However, 31 of the more than 70 defendants sentenced so far have received prison time. The Associated Press notes that Judges often cite remorse as a key factor in deciding sentences.

