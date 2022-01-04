How much snow did your mid-state community receive Sunday night?

© 2022 WMOT
WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST
0103221242a.jpg
WMOT
/

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service Office in Nashville on Monday released the official Middle Tennessee snow totals following Sunday night’s winter storm.

Bell Buckle recorded for the mid-state’s highest total, measuring nine inches of snow Monday morning.

Shelbyville topped out at eight inches while Murfreesboro recorded seven inches. McMinnville and Chapel Hill saw six inches.

Snow totals in Davidson County ranged from half-an-inch in north Metro to 2.9 inches in the southern part of the county.

Forecasters said Tuesday that more snow is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, followed by bitter cold the second half of the week.

You can find your community's official snow total listed here.

