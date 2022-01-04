© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee appeals order blocking school mask mandate limits

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published January 4, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are appealing a judge's order that blocked the state's new severe limits on when public schools can require masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and its ban against local officials making decisions about quarantines in schools.

The state filed its notice of appeal last week in U.S. District Court in Nashville.

Judge Waverly Crenshaw blocked the education provisions of the sweeping new law last month while the court case proceeds, saying the law “offers no protection to students, let alone those that are disabled.”

The state filed a motion asking the judge to unblock the provisions during the appeal, arguing that the law provides sufficient accommodations under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

News
Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
