News

Nashville reporting record number of new COVID-19 infections daily.

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 5, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — Nashville has reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections for eleven days in a row.

The current weekly running average of new infections stands at 1,484 new cases per day. That’s more than double the peak high for new infections reached during the previous surge this past summer.

COVID-19 related deaths across Metro Nashville are also headed sharply higher. During the month of December city health officials recorded 179 virus related fatalities; a new, all-time, single month record.

It may be some time before this latest surge begins to subside. Special White House pandemic advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week that it could be the end of January before the current wave peaks.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
