News

Federal contractors in Tenn. can continue to ignore President Biden's vaccine mandate

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 7, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined to lift a three-state ban on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The ruling comes after a nationwide ban on the mandate for federal contractors was imposed by a federal judge in Georgia last month.

A judge in Louisville, Kentucky, in November issued the preliminary injunction that blocked the mandate. It includes two other states: Tennessee and Ohio.

A panel of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the injunction in a 2-1 ruling Wednesday.

The lawsuit from the states claims the vaccination requirement is unlawful and unconstitutional.

