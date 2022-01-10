© 2022 WMOT
The 2022 session of the Tennessee General Assembly gets underway on Tuesday

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 10, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST
The 2022 session of the Tennessee General Assembly convenes Tuesday, January 11.

(Mike Osborne) — State lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to begin the 2022 session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Creating new legislative district boundaries following last year’s decade census will be a top priority for the legislature. Pandemic related matters are also likely to get a lot of attention.

Gov. Bill Lee has promised to push the Assembly to update the way Tennessee distributes funding for education.

Lawmakers have filed a number of bills for consideration that will prove controversial. One proposal would see Tennessee elections return to using paper ballots exclusively.

Another would deny admission by undocumented residents to the state’s universities. A third would make it illegal to post false business reviews to social media.

