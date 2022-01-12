Gov. Lee Administration asking for still more public input on new public education formula

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Gov. Bill Lee’s Administration again on Tuesday asked Tennesseans to weigh in on the way the state distributes education funding.

The state Department of Education on Tuesday released what it’s calling a “draft framework for the student-based public school funding formula.”

The draft proposals came out of listening sessions held statewide beginning this past October.

As currently written, several areas of concern would receive a larger slice of the education dollars chipped in by the state. They include more money for rural schools, additional funding for children with special needs and more dollars for school nurses.

You can find the draft proposal here. You can email your comments to the state to tnedu.funding@tn.gov.