As of Saturday, 1 out of every 44 Tennesseans had an active case of COVID-19

(Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans with active COVID-19 infections rose to its highest level of the pandemic this past week.

State health officials on Wednesday released another week’s worth of virus data.

As of Saturday, just under 153,000 Tennesseans were infected with COVID-19. That means 1 out of every 44 state residents was currently infected and contagious.

All seven counties in the Greater Nashville region set new records for active infections every day last week.

As of Saturday, Metro Nashville had an all-time high 20,000 active cases. That’s three times more infections than reported as recently as Christmas Day.