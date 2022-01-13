Middle Tennessee weekend snow forecast changing rapidly

(Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service Office in Nashville said Thursday morning the mid-state should plan for accumulating snow on Sunday.

Initial forecasts called for a winter storm to push into Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Now, the Nashville NWS Office says no snow accumulation is expected then. However, a brief wintry mix is possible Saturday morning.

Sunday is another story. The Weather Service says Metro Nashville could see one to two inches of snow on Sunday. Northern Metro and locations still further north could possibly see higher accumulations.