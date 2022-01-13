© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee GOP release new US House map; Dems promise to sue

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 13, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans on Wednesday released their plan to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats.

The announcement sparked alarm among Democratic leaders who warned the new map unfairly affects Black voters and will face legal challenges.

For months, Democratic lawmakers and community activists have pleaded with GOP lawmakers to keep Nashville’s U.S. House seat whole, arguing that the Davidson County district has remained intact for nearly 200 years.

However, they’ve had very little sway inside the Republican-controlled General Assembly as it moves through it’s once-a-decade task of carving new legislative and congressional districts.

Mike Osborne
