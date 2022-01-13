© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee high court pick goes to state AG's office attorney

WMOT
Mike Osborne
Published January 13, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST
Tennessee Supreme Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked a high-level lawyer in the attorney general’s office for a vacancy on the state Supreme Court, signaling a likely shift further right for the court.

The Republican governor selected Tennessee Associate Solicitor General Sarah Campbell, who has represented the state on appeals ranging from abortion restrictions to absentee ballots. She previously had stints as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and for Judge William Pryor on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The seat was left vacant by the death of Justice Cornelia Clark last September. The selection goes in front of state lawmakers for confirmation.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
