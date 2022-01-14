Significant new snowfall forecast for Middle Tennessee this weekend

(Mike Osborne) — Forecasters warned Friday that Middle Tennessee could on Sunday see its third significant snowfall in just over a week.

The National Weather Service Office in Nashville on Friday morning issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire WMOT listening area beginning Saturday night.

Forecasters stress they don’t yet have a handle on exactly how much snow the mid-state will receive and urge area residents to keep a close eye on the weather.

However, the current forecast calls for Middle Tennessee to receive anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow beginning at sunrise on Sunday. Metro Nashville could see 4 to 6 inches.

Forecast temperatures suggest what snow the mid-state does receive could remain on the ground thru the middle of next week.