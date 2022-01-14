© 2022 WMOT
News

US House map splitting Nashville advances in state Senate

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A proposed U.S. House map that carves up fast-growing, Democratic-leaning Nashville into three different congressional districts advanced another step Thursday over strenuous objections from Democrats that it unfairly dilutes Black representation in Tennessee.

The Senate redistricting panel’s vote to move along the map came a day after a counterpart GOP-led state House committee gave the public a first look at its similar map and passed it to the next step.

Lawmakers are tasked with the once-a-decade task of carving new legislative and congressional districts.

They appear to have the new U.S. House map on a fast track and it could come up for final votes as quickly as next week.

