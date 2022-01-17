© 2022 WMOT
18th Tennessean arrested in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol

WMOT
Published January 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST
Photos included in a TBI affidavit alleging that James Wayne Brooks participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

(Mike Osborne) — An East Tennessee man was arrested in early January in connection with the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

WJHL TV reports Johnson city resident James Wayne Brooks was arrested January 5.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation affidavit said Brooks was identified as participating in the riot using Facebook, phone and credit card information.

Brooks was charged with four counts including disruption of the orderly conduct of government business.

To date, 18 Tennesseans have been arrested in connection with the attack on the Capitol. One year on, just two have been sentenced.

