Desperate for Titans vs. Bengals tickets? Beware scammers

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Titans first post season game against the Cincinnati Bengals has sold out and the team on Monday fans to be wary of ticket scammers.

In social media posts , Titans Director of Ticket Sales Jim Rice said the team can “only guarantee tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek.” He went on to say fans buy elsewhere at their own risk.

Rice also noted the “transfer function” would not be opened until 24 hours before Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Nissan Stadium.