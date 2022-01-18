© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Desperate for Titans vs. Bengals tickets? Beware scammers

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 18, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST
220118 tenn titans bengals game logo.jpg
tennesseetitans.com
/

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Titans first post season game against the Cincinnati Bengals has sold out and the team on Monday fans to be wary of ticket scammers.

In social media posts, Titans Director of Ticket Sales Jim Rice said the team can “only guarantee tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek.” He went on to say fans buy elsewhere at their own risk.

Rice also noted the “transfer function” would not be opened until 24 hours before Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game at Nissan Stadium.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne