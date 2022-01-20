Mid-state school systems beginning to close due to COVID-19

(Mike Osborne) — Two Greater Nashville Area school systems are closed the rest of the week due to illness.

All Cheatham and Robertson County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.

In announcing the closure, Cheatham County Schools wrote in part “We are unable to safely staff our schools.”

New COVID-19 infections have nearly doubled across Cheatham County since Christmas. New Cases among school age children in doubled countywide in a single week.

Davidson and Williamson counties are also reporting extremely high case counts among students and staff.

The Centers for Disease Control weekly influenza map on Thursday showed flu activity rated as "high" in Tennessee.

There are media reports that the school systems in Houston, Humphrey, and Knox counties are also closed the rest of the week due to illness. The Lebanon Special School District closed for several days earlier this month.