Poll: Majority of Tennessee parents send their kids to school wearing a mask

(Mike Osborne) — Some surprising findings out this week in a new statewide poll by Vanderbilt University. The survey explores the use of masks and vaccines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among Tennessee school children.

Just over a thousand parents were surveyed during the annual Vanderbilt Child Health Poll.

Pollsters learned that 67 percent of the Tennessee parents surveyed send their children to school wearing a mask. A total of 53 percent said their child’s school has a mask requirement.

With regard to vaccines, 40 percent of those surveyed thought the state's teachers and staff should be required to get the shots, 40 percent disagreed, while 20 percent had no opinion.

You can review the complete survey here.

