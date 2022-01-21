© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee ethics panel advances ouster of convicted senator

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST
200730_tenn_sen_robinson__2_.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
Tenn. State Senator Katrina Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-led Tennessee Senate’s ethics committee has recommended removing a Democratic senator from office because of her recent wire fraud conviction.

The panel voted Thursday to move Sen. Katrina Robinson’s case in front of the full Senate at a yet-to-be-announced date, despite her objections that she had short notice of the hearing and that she is still awaiting sentencing.

Robinson already had been acquitted by a judge on 15 of 20 charges sought by federal prosecutors in Memphis, where Robinson’s school for health care workers is located.

On Sept. 30, a jury convicted her of four of five counts of wire fraud. A judge later dismissed two more of those charges.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne