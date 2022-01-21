Tennessee Senate approves plan that carves Nashville into 3 Congressional districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A plan to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats has cleared a key hurdle after state Senate Republicans signed off on the proposal.

The plan has sparked opposition from Democrats who warn the new map unfairly affects Black voters.

Thursday's move comes as the Republican-controlled General Assembly nears the end of its once-a-decade task of carving new legislative and congressional districts.

While the process has taken months, the proposed maps weren’t released to the public until last week and have quickly advanced by Republican leaders ever since.