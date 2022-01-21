© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee Senate approves plan that carves Nashville into 3 Congressional districts

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 21, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST
220113 new gop congressional district map.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A plan to split fast-growing Nashville into multiple congressional seats has cleared a key hurdle after state Senate Republicans signed off on the proposal.

The plan has sparked opposition from Democrats who warn the new map unfairly affects Black voters.

Thursday's move comes as the Republican-controlled General Assembly nears the end of its once-a-decade task of carving new legislative and congressional districts.

While the process has taken months, the proposed maps weren’t released to the public until last week and have quickly advanced by Republican leaders ever since.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne