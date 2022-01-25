© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

GOP Lawmakers send US House map splitting Nashville to Gov. Lee

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 25, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST
210730 View of the US Capitol.jpg
congress.gov
/
The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D. C.

(Associated Press) — Tennessee Republican lawmakers have completed rapid passage of a new U.S. House map that splits booming, Democratic-tilted Nashville and its Black voters three ways.

The map now goes to Gov. Bill Lee to sign off on the new congressional lines that are almost certain to spur lawsuits.

The state House passed the plan Monday Evening after the Senate approved it late last week.

Though crafting once-in-a-decade new political districts has taken months, the proposed maps weren’t released to the public until Jan. 12.

Currently, Tennessee’s U.S. House delegation consists of seven Republicans and just two Democrats, whose districts center on Nashville and Memphis

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne