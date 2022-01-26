Black lawmakers say Tennessee GOP ignores racism concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Black lawmakers say their attempts to raise awareness surrounding structural racism have been repeatedly dismissed by their white colleagues.

That air of suspicion intensified after the GOP-controlled General Assembly unveiled plans earlier this month to split Nashville into three congressional districts, effectively making it easier to flip a Democratic-controlled district that critics say will also dilute the state’s Black vote.

Now, a Republican lawmaker wants to advance a resolution dismissing the existence of deep-rooted racism in the military as detailed in an Associated Press investigation.

Kingsport Republican Bud Hulsey’s resolution declared racism inside the military “does not exist” and described such findings as “false charges."