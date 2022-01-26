© 2022 WMOT
Nashville Democratic Rep. Cooper retiring after GOP redraws district

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 26, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee is retiring after more than 30 years in elected office.

He said Tuesday that there is "no way” for him to retain his seat under a new congressional map drawn up by state Republicans.

Cooper is the 29th Democrat to announce he won’t seek reelection to the chamber in the fall. Now in his 16th term, he is also one of the longest-serving House Democrats to retire ahead of a challenging midterm election year for the party.

A day earlier, Tennessee's GOP-controlled General Assembly approved a new congressional map that would split booming Democratic-tilted Nashville three ways.

