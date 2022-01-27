© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Nashville bucks Tennessee trend toward an increasing number of childhood COVID-19 infections

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST
210810 cdc child mask.jpg
CDC.gov
/

(Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 infections continued to increase this past week among Tennessee’s school age children, but Metro Nashville case counts turned lower.

During the week that ended on Saturday, well over 23,000 children 5 to 18 years of age tested virus positive statewide. That’s a 23 percent increase over the week before and a new all-time state record.

However, Metro Nashville saw childhood infections fall this past week for the first time since early December. Just under 1,600 new cases were reported citywide last week, a drop of three percent from the week before.

Reported new school age childhood infections were up 44 percent last week in Rutherford County, and 36 percent in Williamson County.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne