Nashville bucks Tennessee trend toward an increasing number of childhood COVID-19 infections

(Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 infections continued to increase this past week among Tennessee’s school age children, but Metro Nashville case counts turned lower.

During the week that ended on Saturday, well over 23,000 children 5 to 18 years of age tested virus positive statewide. That’s a 23 percent increase over the week before and a new all-time state record.

However, Metro Nashville saw childhood infections fall this past week for the first time since early December. Just under 1,600 new cases were reported citywide last week, a drop of three percent from the week before.

Reported new school age childhood infections were up 44 percent last week in Rutherford County, and 36 percent in Williamson County.