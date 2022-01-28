© 2022 WMOT
Authorities: Officers shoot, kill man walking on I-65 in Nashville

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST
Still image from police body cam footage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say law officers have fatally shot a man walking on a major interstate in Nashville during a confrontation that shut down a bustling travel corridor for a time.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron says the 37-year-old man was agitated and carrying a box cutter in his left hand before he was shot Thursday afternoon.

Aaron says officers tried for about a half-hour to de-escalate the situation, but nine officers from three agencies fired at the man when he quickly pulled an unknown “silver, shiny cylindrical object” from his right pocket.

He said he did not know what the object was but said it was not a firearm.

Mike Osborne
