Holocaust novel 'Maus' banned in Tennessee school district

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 28, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST
220128 Maus book cover.jpg
Pantheon Books
/

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman.

That's according to minutes from the McMinn County School Board meeting on Jan. 10. Board members voted to remove “Maus,” a graphic novel by Art Spiegelman.

The book was part of the district’s eighth-grade English language arts curriculum.

The board emphasized that they did not object to teaching about the Holocaust but were concerned the work wasn’t age-appropriate.

Although they discussed redacting parts of it, that led to copyright concerns and board members ultimately decided to look for an alternative book on the subject.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
