Murder trial to begin Monday in Nashville Waffle House shooting

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published January 31, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST
180424_reinking_mug.jpg
DCSO
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The murder trial of a man who killed four people in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Police say Travis Reinking was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire inside the restaurant in April 2018. Reinking fled, triggering a two-day manhunt, after a restaurant patron wrestled his AR-15 rifle away from him.

After the attack, the 32-year-old was ordered to receive treatment for schizophrenia in a mental facility.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

