Attorney: Waffle House shooter believed God commanded him to kill Waffle House diners

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 1, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST
180423_travis_reinking_captured.jpg
MNPD
/
Travis Reinking as seen moments after his capture by Metro Police in 2018.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for a man who killed four people in a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House say Travis Reinking believed the patrons and employees were government agents whom he had been commanded by God to kill.

Reinking was naked except for a green jacket when he opened fire inside the restaurant in April 2018. Reinking fled, triggering a two-day manhunt, after a restaurant patron wrestled his assault-style rifle away from him.

During opening statements Monday, attorney Luke Evans said Reinking suffered from severe schizophrenia. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
