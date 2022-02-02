© 2022 WMOT
GOP lawmakers continue chipping away at Tennessee's public health emergency options

Published February 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s Republican led state legislature continued to push new restrictions this week on how the COVID-19 pandemic can be addressed.

On Wednesday evening, the Tennessee House Public Service Sub-Committee will debate a measure that would exempt houses of worship from public health mandates. The measure is sponsored by Franklin Rep. Glen Casada.

On Tuesday, the House Civil Justice Subcommittee advanced a measure that would force employers to allow health and religious exemptions for any company-wide pandemic vaccine requirement. The bill is sponsored by Knoxville Republican Jason Zachary.

