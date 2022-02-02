Memphis Democrat to be expelled from the Tennessee Senate Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-led Tennessee Senate is planning a vote on whether to remove Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson from office because of her recent wire fraud conviction.

The state Senate plans to take up the motion to expel the Memphis lawmaker on Wednesday. Robinson already had been acquitted by a judge on 15 of 20 charges sought by federal prosecutors in Memphis.

The case involves grant money at a school for health care workers she operated.

On Sept. 30, a jury convicted her of four of five counts of wire fraud. A judge later dismissed two more of those charges.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced in March.